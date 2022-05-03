

The Bailiff of the Heart wears comfortable shoes—

she knows she’ll be standing

outside the heart’s door

for a long, long time,

while inside the many voices of love deliberate.

It’s never so simple as innocent or guilty.

The heart is full of what ifs and if onlys

and the jury’s aware of what’s at stake—

nothing less than everything.

The bailiff doesn’t mind.

She can hear them in there bellowing,

pleading, reasoning, stonewalling.

She gets them water. She tells the court to wait.

It’s her job to protect their conversation.

She long ago gave up believing in justice.

Still, she believes in love.



