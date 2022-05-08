Poem for Mothers Who Have Recently Lost a Child

with gratitude for all who have gone before





Now I know there is a circle of love—

a circle formed not only by the great remaking of self

when a child is born

but also by the great remaking of self

when a child dies.

It doesn’t matter how old the child

or how they died. It doesn’t matter

if the loss happens today or seventy years ago.

It doesn’t matter if they live next door

or Peru or Israel or South Africa.

Now I know there is a circle

of women who have died themselves

and found a way to keep living.

They are among us at the grocery store,

in restaurants, on the street.

They look like our sister, our boss,

our lover, our student, our friend.

They find us. They say, “I am here.”

They offer to climb into bed with us

on the days we can’t get out.

They know to say the name of our child.

They speak in the present tense.

Perhaps they light candles.

Perhaps they make meals.

Perhaps they pray for us without telling us so.

Now I know there’s a circle of love

that surrounds this circle—

a circle of others who carry us

whether we ask them to or not,

who hold us as if we are treasure,

who remind us we are deeply connected,

who weave us back into the greater cloth.

Now I know the broken heart

can be a heart that expands, a heart that widens,

a heart that meets suffering and stays open.

Now I know the broken heart will do whatever it does.

And grief is a bond

not only to the one who is gone,

but to those who remain.

I know love grows in the deepest wounds.

I’m here. I meet your heart with mine.

