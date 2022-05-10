





It’s tiny hexagonal ice crystals

in the earth’s atmosphere

that create the bright halo

around the moon.

Think of it,

so many scraps of borrowed light—

so that I shine

becomes the song

of something

with no glow of its own.

Just because its science—

refraction and reflection—

doesn’t mean it’s not a miracle.

Just ask anyone who, for a time,

has lost their own light

then receives it from another

who received it from another,

and soon they find themselves

part of a radiant circle of light

where before

there was only ice.

