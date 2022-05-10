May 18, 6 p.m mountain time, $12.

Loss and grief break us open. Perhaps you, too, find yourself leaning into this vulnerable, tender place. In this 45-minute webinar-style poetry thoughtshop, Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer will share poems that explore this broken-hearted terrain, poems of sorrow, compassion, love, peace and healing, poems that help us remember our loved ones and re-encounter the world and ourselves without their physical presence. She will share poetry to help us open our hearts, to lean deeper into paradox, to dance with uncertainty, and to find words that help meet the complex terrains of grief. For each poem Rosemerry discusses, she will also offer prompts to help you write poems to give voice to your own sorrows.

Hosted by SHFYT at Mile High, this program is held on zoom. Once you register, you will receive a link. After the event, participants receive a link to the video, plus links to find all the poems.