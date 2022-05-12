Catalysis





Any chemistry student

can tell you: a substance

that undergoes transformation

must first be torn apart.

I have been torn apart.

I have felt the breaking,

the rearranging,

and now the rebuilding

of my bonds. I marvel

at the brand new molecules—

how they transform

from despair to openness.



Though I look the same

and sound the same,

there is no mistaking

I am forever changed—

but not by sorrow, no.

Sorrow is the catalyst

that speeds it all up.

But it is love absorbed

that is breaking the bonds,

and love that evolves

as new bonds are made.



Some days I feel it,

I am less what I was and more

whatever it is that drives

the autumn, the spring.

Every day the chance

for love to find its way in.

And each time love helps me

to meet the unmeetable,

the reactant of self

becomes offering.

