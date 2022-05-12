

inspired by “La Berceuse” by Vincent van Gogh and a song by the same name by Kayleen Asbo, with a line from Paul Gaugin







There is, inside all of us,

all of us, all of us,

a child who longs

to be rocked, and rocked,

a soul child who longs

for the old sense of cradling,

a soul infant, fragile,

so green, so new,

who knows only to trust

that someone, someone,

peaceful and still,

someone with patience

and infinite calm,

with a quiet face

and sober eyes

will sit beside us

in heavy-lidded moments

when we glide defenseless

on dim shores of dreams,

yes, someone, someone,

will watch us, will watch,

will keep watch and will usher us

slowly to sleep,

to sleep, though we fight it,

oh shhhh, shhhhh.

Can you feel it, the rocking,

the rocking, the rocking,

can you feel it, the rocking,

that never stops?

Oh bless the hand,

the patient hand,

oh bless the hand

that rocks.

