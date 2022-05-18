





Just after sunrise,

I hear it, the bright airy trill

of the red-winged blackbird—

and before my eyes

are even open,

I feel a wild resonance

with the waking world,

the certainty I belong

to this day with its rising sun

and scent of green grass,

its breeze reaching in

through the screens;

I belong to this day

with my creature heart

that already this morning

longs to hold what it cannot,

longs to comfort others,

even knowing how

sorrow must be felt.

I belong to the song

of the red-winged blackbird

as it calls out again,

belong to the silence

as he waits for an answer.

And waits. And waits.

I belong to the spring

every bit as much

as I belong to winter.

This is perhaps

the conundrum of love,

no matter how strong the ache,

we still belong

to the world of beauty,

this world that calls to us

even in our sleep,

wakes us with a promise

strung like audible garland

across the dawn—

you belong, you belong.

