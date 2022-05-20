

inspired by “Wheat Field with Crows” painted by Vincent van Gogh and “Blackbirds” composed by Kayleen Asbo





Oh Vincent, I long to pause with you

where the three paths converge in the wheat field.

We can stand there beneath the sullen sky

like two piano notes side by side,

which, when played at the same time,

rub against each other

in an awkward, uncomfortable music.

Sometimes what unsettles us

is so unbearably beautiful.

I want to meet you in this moment

before you return to a wheat field

with not a brush, but a gun,

want to meet you in this moment

before the choice, before the shot,

this moment when there are still three paths,

all of them leading beyond the frame.

Let’s linger here, Vincent,

beneath the dark arpeggios of crows,

linger here while everything is still possible.

The storm is coming, I see it, too,

turbulent and full of change

while in the honest wheat, look,

so much light, so much gold.

