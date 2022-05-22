for Lara Young, who pulls in all the wounded mamas with love, and for the other mamas, I am so grateful for you





At the edge of the happy throng,

we found each other,

five women who had lost a child.

Of course, we cried,

but damn, how we laughed

as we mobbed the photo booth

and dressed in bright wigs

and pink glasses and mustaches.

One woman was a blue crayon,

another wore a crown,

another held a bottle of red wine

as if to guzzle the whole bottle down.

And as the photographer lifted his lens,

the woman in the gold top hat howled,

When life fucks you up the ass,

and lifted a hand as if to say,

What do you do with that?

And we all knew what she meant.

What do you do with that except

weep when you weep

and laugh when you can

and love all the more

and slip the pink sequin gown over your arms

and smile for the camera

as one of the other moms squeezes your ass

and another one rests her head on your shoulder,

smile because that’s what a naked heart does

when surrounded with love,

smile because there is collateral beauty

you never could have dreamed of,

smile because. Because.

