Even the word surrender

suggests some agency,

but perhaps

what is asked of us

is zero—perhaps

we are like the seed

of the lodgepole pine

that does nothing itself

to open.

It needs the heat

of a wildfire blaze.

The seed is released

into the blackened,

desolate world

that seemed hellbent

on destroying it,

but it is the carbon-rich

soil left behind by the fire

that feeds the seed

and helps the tree

grow straight

and tall.

No surrender.

No effort.

Who could ask

for the fire?

The seed didn’t.

It did nothing at all.

