





Beside the purple lupine

she says, “The thing I most

don’t want to talk about—”

and then, with a sigh,

she talks about it,

and the path and the wild iris

and the bear bell and I

all listen as she meets

what she most wishes not

to meet. There are moments

when we step right up

to the line that delineates

the world that is and the world

as we wish it would be,

and no matter how much it hurts,

there is such relief in meeting the truth

that I swear as she spoke

the world was even more itself—

the lupine more purple,

the sky more blue,

and my heart more a heart

because of her courage

to off her mask

and says this, this is what’s real.

Like this: Like Loading...