





She is the one

who sings in her room

and she is the beat drop

the melody, the bass,

she is the soundtrack

that still fills the home

even when she says nothing at all.



And she is the maker

of chocolate desserts

the one who was given

bitterness and met it

with sweetness

and flame.



She is the laughter

that rises in the dark.

She is the flare,

the generous spark.



She’s the dance, the dancer,

the stage, the shuffle flap ball change,

the pink pointe shoe

worn to the wood.

She is sweat and ovation,

she is barre and plié.



And she is the one who went to school

three days after her brother died.

She is raised hand and science lab,

t-ball and sketch pad,

she is one who thrives.



She is monarch and cocoon,

the bright wings, the wind,

she is the summer land.

She is the one who brings beauty with her.

She is story. Plot. The turning page.

The one with the pen

in her hand.

