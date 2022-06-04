





My son is wearing a black cardboard hat

with a golden tassel for kindergarten graduation.

He still has all his baby teeth, and his grin

is full of gaps and pride. He’s carrying

a yellow dandelion as if it’s a prize.

I love you, I say to the boy in the picture.

I love you, I say to the boy in my heart.



There are some who live their whole lives

without ever knowing they are loved.

Staring at his photo, I take comfort

in knowing he knew. Though his life was short,

though the world was too much,

here’s a picture of a boy

who knew he was loved.



Later that day, we went to the fair

and I followed him through fun house mirrors.

We slid on gray carpets down carnival slides

and he threw darts to hit balloons.

Later that night, I would have tucked him into bed,

sung him his song, kissed his head

and told him I was glad to be his mom.



I am still glad, eleven years later,

to be his mom. Knowing all that I know

about how he will grow and how he will hurt

and how he will go, I’ve never loved him more.

I open like a dandelion as I stare

at the photo of the ripening boy,

this boy I’m still getting to know.

