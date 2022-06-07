





inspired by the painting “The Sower” by Vincent van Gogh and piano composition by the same name by Kayleen Asbo





Forever, the farm laborer depicted in oils

strides across the field

throwing seeds in an ostinato sowing.

Forever, the sun behind his back

pulses radiant, glowing golden.

Though the worker is caught mid-step

as he swings back his arm in the blue-ish light,

we know the work is never done.

Forever will there be mouths to feed

and grain to grow and the need

for one who unstintingly sows.

It is said the only thing necessary

for the triumph of evil is for good men

to do nothing. And so the sower keeps sowing.

Though forever there will be floods

and droughts, bugs and mold and blight.

Forever will the crows descend

to follow the sower and eat the seed.

Though loss. Though poverty.

Though depression. Though war.

The sower sows despite. The sower sows because—

The sower sows for that is what a sower does.

Like this: Like Loading...