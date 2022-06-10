





To be touched.

That skin language

of hand and cheek,

arm and shoulder,

that is what

I need. Words,

yes, I love them,

but what has healed me

and held me

and kept me from drought

is a palm on my arm,

a chest where my head

can rest, an embrace

that lasts until my breath

becomes slow tide

and my whole body

leans into the trunk

of the one who is holding me.

I have been held

by near strangers,

held by beloveds,

held by invisible hands.

We are, of course, spirit,

but it is the body

that makes us human,

the body that bears

the grief. To be touched.

It saves me. Each caress,

a ray of light. Each embrace,

a soft rain that seeps

into the soil of the day

and says nothing at all,

but encourages what is still here

to grow, to believe

in green, in spring.

Like this: Like Loading...