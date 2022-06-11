Spring is a verb.

—Jack Mueller





Ache can verb

and curve can verb

and riot and burn

and break can verb.

We face. We care.

We scheme and swing.

We charm and fool

and do the dream.

We war. We praise.

We gun and raise.

We blur ourselves

into a busy haze.

Even hope can verb.

So does skin. And kiss.

We verbify

delight and wish.

But peace is a noun

that seldom swerves

into the class

of action verbs.

Peace just is—

an unchanging thing

that bids us not

do anything.

But who can resist

the spring?

