



after the painting “The Bedroom” by Vincent van Gogh and the piano composition “Yellow Bed” by Kayleen Asbo





In the tilted room with the yellow bed,

hope waltzes on the wooden floor—

one, two, three, one, two, three—

not that you see it there,

it’s not obvious like the windows,

the paintings, the mirror, the pitcher, the chairs.

Hope is what you don’t see.

But there it is, beside the water glasses,

beside the long towel, swaying so keenly

to snatches of melody

that the whole room seems to sway.

And it’s one, two, three,

one, two, three; Who, hope says,

will dance with me? It promises

friendship. It promises rest.

Will you dance? it asks, a dizzy mess.

It promises community. It promises fame.

Will you dance? it asks, but it smells

of paint and faraway dreams.

It smells of madness and longing to be seen.

Will you dance? it says, its arms flung out.

Here is where Vincent said yes.

Some see a still life, but others see

the whirling, the twirling, the beautiful

spinning of hope, reeling hope, fragile hope.

