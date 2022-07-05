





I don’t sing Happy Birthday tonight

when I light the candle,

but I say his name and celebrate

the life of the man born this day

seventy-eight years ago in Joliet, Illinois,

the man who brought ingenuity,

courage and silliness to the world,

the man who told my mother everyday

she was beautiful, the man who

believed in hiring people more talented than he,

the man who flew home to be at my concerts,

the man who drove me to piano lessons,

the man who wept when I moved away.

My own life is a celebration of his life—

he lives inside every word, every action,

every patience, every plan.

Every day since his death, I light a candle.

Every day, I celebrate his life.

Every day, my father still shines.

