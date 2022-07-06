





I can be the silence

that touches your skin

like raw silk,

silence soft as a lover’s hand,

silence that holds you

when you have pushed

everyone away, even me.



I can be the silence

that leans in to know you,

silence that opens

like the scent of peonies,

silence that opens

like troughs between waves.



I can be silence

that wears clunky boots

and the silence

of the phone that does not ring.



Though I want to give you

the gift of my arms, the gift

of my ears, the gift of now,

I am learning to be the silence

that gives you the gift of yourself—



silence of patience, silence of time,

generous silence, tender silence,

silence that falls like the softest rain,

silence of sunshine, silence of soil,

silence of leaf, silence of bud

as it grows into what it will be.

