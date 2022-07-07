Sometimes when I forget to think

I feel in me eternity, feel big bang

and black hole and spiraling galaxy.

Feel myself as arc of swallow,

bend of river, canyon depth,

feel myself as wind, as branch,

as scent of evergreen,

as slowly spinning earth.

In those moments,

I feel the everything I am

and the everything I’m not—

a self so whole it is lost.

No me, no you, no other,

no here, no there, no when,

no need to name, no need

to understand, no need

to state things just so.

The quietest of teachings:

the erasing of the one

who wants to know.



