

inspired by Pietà by Vincent van Gogh and a piano composition by the same name by Kayleen Asbo





When Chopin wrote his prelude in E minor,

its melody descending like sundown in a field,

he could never have guessed how

Eugène Delacroix would listen to the song relentlessly

when he painted his Pietà, how the haunting notes

would infuse themselves into the twilight of Mary’s blue dress,

into her outstretched hands, and her oddly angled neck

as she held the dead body of her son.

And Delacroix could not have known

how two years later Anna van Gogh

would give birth to Vincent Willem,

his heart unbeating, his lungs unbreathing—

how Anna would long to mourn like Mary

and hold her dead child, but her husband

would forbid her to even speak of it.

And Anna could not have known

that a year later, to the day, she would deliver

another Vincent Willem van Gogh and he

would grow up seeing his own name

and birthday day carved into a gravestone.

No surprise then, perhaps, that when Vincent

painted his own version of Delacroix’s Pietà,

he painted the dead son in the likeness of himself—

his own slender shoulders, his own red beard.

In Mary’s eyes, he painted a silent dusk.

And van Gogh could not have known

how over a hundred and thirty years later

a woman named Kayleen Asbo, inspired

by Chopin and the deep pain in Vincent’s painting,

would write a song for piano, a song permeated

with heartache and beauty, eventide and light.

And Kayleen could not have known how,

months later, another woman would hear

in the slow rolling bass of the minor key

her own brokenness, the spilling of her own golds and blues,

how she would seek out Vincent’s Pietà

and see in the painting

her own empty hands, her own dead son.

She would understand she was not at all alone

in meeting the darkling swell of unbearable loss

and the light of bearing it anyway—



*

