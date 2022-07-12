





I couldn’t say why that particular hymn

made me cry—not that I am averse

to weeping—but when love broke me open

with hot, relentless tears,

my daughter beside me reached

to hold my hand and leaned into me

and I bloomed into wild gratefulness.

Grief comes with its arms full of blessings.

I am not grateful for the loss,

but there is so much beauty in how the world

rises up to hold us—cradles us with kindness,

cradles us with song. There is so much good

in how grief asks us to be tender with each other—

teaches us to reach, to offer comfort,

to receive comfort, to connect.

In a world where we crave beauty,

we learn we are beauty,

our every word, our every touch

a building block that makes the world.

