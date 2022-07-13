

Wednesday July 20, 6 p.m. Mountain Time

That’s right. Writing for pleasure. In this 45-minute webinar-style thoughtshop, Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer will read poems that make us laugh and shake our heads and open our hearts and feel good, and then in that vein, we’ll write. Of course, there will be a dark underbelly. Let’s tickle it. With each poem she discusses, she will also offer prompts to help you make a playground out of your own blank pages.

Hosted by SHFYT at Mile High, this program is held on zoom. once you register, you will receive a link. After the event, participants receive a link to the video, plus links to find all the poems.

To purchase a ticket: When you click register, you will be prompted to create an online account with Mindbody. Simply use your email and a password you would like to use. If you have an account but forgot your password, select “forgot password” and follow the prompts.

If you have any issues signing up, please call SHYFT at (720) 486-9798. They will get back to you within 48 hours and always by the day of the workshop.

$12.

*