





Sometimes when I catch myself

judging someone else—

a stranger or perhaps a beloved—



I imagine my son and father watching me,

not looking down from above,

I imagine them looking out from inside me.



I don’t worry I am disappointing them—

I feel certain they would be generous with me.

See how human she is, they might say,



loving me despite my humanness,

because my humanness.

In that moment of imagining,



I feel myself soften,

feel my heart unfurl like a new leaf in spring,

feel how possible it is to be generous



with the humanness of myself and others

and the relief it brings.

In that moment, it is easy to be alive.



Easy to notice my annoyance

and be gentle with the self who gets annoyed.

Easy to touch my palm to my heart



and know it as the palm of my son,

the palm of my father,

reminding me how truly I want to walk it,



this path of compassion.

