I have long loved The Daily Good–life-affirming, soul-nourishing news of the world. And today, it was my thrill to find one of my own poems highlighted there!! Thank you to Daily Good! If you don’t know it yet, check it out! Thank you to A Network for Grateful Living for posting the poem, from where it was syndicated, (and to Braided Way Magazine for publishing it first!). My heart is all giddy today to feel as if I could contribute to this organization I love!

Here’s the link to the poem–about tenderness, compassion, grief and generosity of spirit.