





It prefers barren soil.

It prefers land that is dry.

It prefers to grow

without protection of trees.

The larkspur doesn’t want to compete.

It simple grows where others don’t grow,

brings beauty to the lonely ground.

It grows tall—tall enough

that the weight of its petals

might bend the stem,

might force a fall.

It says to me as I walk by,

there are many ways

to serve the world,

bringing beauty is one.

