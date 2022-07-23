





When they sing

it is a kind of love,

a pure-toned,

full-bodied ringing

born of friction.

You could say

it’s just a wingstroke

that makes a pulse of sound

that joins with all

the other pulses

to form a river of music,

and you would be right.

But there are many ways

to face the dark.

One is to hide.

One is to prowl.

One is to bring

the bright music

of your body

and offer it

to the night.





Like this: Like Loading...