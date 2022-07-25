





Oh Vincent,



There is in my heart

a small yellow room

with a small wooden table

with a dull yellow cloth

and a rounded clay vase

with your name scrawled in blue,

and it’s bursting with sunflowers,

all of them open, all of them turning,

turning toward the light,

which is to say the flowers face every which way.

There is light everywhere we dare to turn.



Consider this a love letter, Vincent,

a letter sent back in time,

a letter that impossibly arrives

just when you despair,

just when you believe no one cares about your art,

the letter that reaches you to say you are loved

in that exact moment you feel unlovable.



Let this be the letter in which you see

the sunflowers you sowed a hundred thirty years ago

have re-seeded themselves in me

and now grow rampant in my days,

golden petalled and flagrantly lovely.

And your stars, swirling, your wheat fields goldening,

your cypress reaching, your church bells unsinging,

you will find them all my words.



This is how love replants itself—

more love, old friend, more love.

Because you were so truly you,

so full of hope, so full of fear,

because you risked your everything,

I, too, will risk, will dare.



Consider this a love letter, Vincent,

the one that helps you see

how your life is linked to eternity.

Let this be a letter that says thank you, Vincent,

for teaching us new ways to see beauty.



Perhaps this letter will arrive

when you are in the yellow room,

or perhaps the asylum, perhaps in Neuwen,

and you, surprised to find it addressed to you,

will receive it and let the words in,

then hear your own startled voice saying,

It matters? as you pick up your brush

and begin again.

*

My dear friend composer/pianist/historian Kayleen Asbo and I want to offer you the video recording of our hour-long conversation about Vincent Van Gogh, loss and The Art of Creative Collaboration– click here.This project has been such an important part for each of us in holding on to hope and beauty during a dark and challenging time. If it speaks to a part of your own aching soul and you want to share it, you have our blessing to forward it to whomever you wish.

If you want to offer a donation in support of our work so that we can professionally record our project in both audio and video format, click here for our Go Fund Me account. And we have an anonymous donor who will match all funds donated before July 30!

If you want to engage in the full collaboration–Vincent’s paintings, Kayleen’s music, and my poems–I hope you will join us in “Love Letters to Vincent” on July 29, the day Vincent died, at 11 a.m. mountain time. We will present the entire collaboration, sending love letters back in time to honor this man who changed the way we see beauty. There will also be a chance to participate in a group creative activity, responding to his work, creating a giant love letter for Vincent. Sliding scale. It will be recorded and sent to all who register.