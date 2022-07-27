





I do not hear his shrieks of laughter

escaping from his room.

I don’t hear his hand beating time against the table.

I don’t hear the luff of his breath

as I stand beside him while he sleeps.

I don’t hear the fear in his voice

when he begs me, please mom, please.



I hear the rain on the rooftop,

a morse code of love I don’t know how to translate

except in shades of green.

I hear cars on the highway,

and remember life is moving.

I hear the whir of the hummingbird wings

and the black notes of crows

and the silence where the boy

no longer grows.



If you ask me do I hear his voice,

I would tell you no.

But that is only partly true.

I do not hear his voice in words.

I don’t hear it the way perhaps I wish to.

But I hear him inside me, not a whisper,

but a voice that sounds startlingly like my own,

a voice that sounds like rain on the roof,

like cars on the highway, like hummingbird wings,

like crows, like the silence

where my love for the boy still grows.

