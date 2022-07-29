





Once love was tsunami,

a great wave of love

that crashed into me,

and though I was pulled under

and held there,

somehow I did not drown.



Once love was the buzz of a red laser,

precise and powerful.

It focused on my heart

and rewrote me, cell by cell.



Now, I put an ear to the wall of my heart

and I hear the steady thrum of love,

how it moves in me

the way a river never stops singing in its bed,

the way stars naturally resonate,

albeit at frequencies too low to hear,

but that doesn’t mean

they are not making music.



Perhaps I needed the crashing,

the buzzing, the proof.

Now, I trust the love that courses there.

I trust love’s constant hymn.

I do not know how it works,

but I trust I will be sung.