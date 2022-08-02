





In the small print that doesn’t appear on my wrist

when you shake my hand, it says, Not advised

for those with low tolerance to weeping. It says,

For those allergic to intimacy, recommend low dosage.

It says, Close contact is associated with a high risk

of being included as a subject in poems.

Oh, blah, blah, blah. Everything comes with a warning label

these days. So many potential risks when we connect.

Like irrational happiness. Like loss. Like grief.

Like a deepening love that will never go away.

Like this: Like Loading...