

for Augusta





There is not a shade of judgment in her voice

when my friend says to me, “You feel serious.”

Serious, I know, is a kind way to say,

There is joy all around you that you aren’t seeing.

Serious is her way of saying, Sweetheart,

I can tell you are locked into stress.

How strange and beautiful to have her name

the seriousness, and that’s all it takes

to feel my thoughts ease, to remember hands,

remember breath, remember lips.

There are, of course, good reasons today

to be serious. And there is also a tea party

with a seven-year-old girl. And yellow snapdragons

in ecstatic bloom. And a juvenile grosbeak

at the feeder. And daisies gracing the river bank.

There’s goat cheese and sauvignon blanc.

There’s waking to the purr of the cat.

Oh the gift of spaciousness. How it leaves me

astonished at life—so able to see there is more.

So simple, sometimes, when a friend

shows you a door in the day you never

could not see on your own. So generous,

how she doesn’t try to offer you the key.

She just trusts you to walk up to that door,

perhaps push, perhaps see what happens next.



Like this: Like Loading...