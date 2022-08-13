

for my daughter, a year later





She has learned to bloom

like the tuberose,

opening in the light

but becoming more potent

in the dark.

Sweet scent of honey.

Tenacious scent of jasmine.

The hard won scent

of hope.

Scent of the one

who has learned to thrive

when thriving

doesn’t feel possible.

Scent of resilience.

Scent of I can.

Scent of the one

who finds grace

on the inside.

Scent of elusive beauty.

Scent of the one

who meets the soils

made of sorrow,

who brings to the world

a gift as astonishing

as a night-blooming flower,

a gift as honest

as the moon.

