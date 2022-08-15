





I paid extra for the bell

with a beautiful sound,

knowing we would ring it

one hundred and eight times

on the anniversary of your death.

I wanted it to be beautiful.

I wanted to play a sound

that would reach

to wherever you are

and offer you peace.

There are bells that ring

danger or failure or shame,

bells that clang with dissonance,

bells that toll only melancholy.

I have heard those bells.

But for you, my boy,

the bell we rang for you

pealed with a brilliant, shining ring,

a rousing chiming,

a surprising harmony

that opened the evening

with new light,

a ringing that rhymed

with new colors I’ve found in my heart—

the shimmering blue of enduring hope,

the glimmering gold of companioning.

I could still hear the blue

and the resonant gold

long after the bell stopped ringing.



