After a late summer rain,

when the low sun shines

through the still-dripping world,

I walk in the garden and slip my hands

into the lettuce rows,

easily pulling up small green heads,

the leaves not yet bitter and tough.

Oh, the beauty of things in their prime.

Soon enough, the snow will be here,

the garden a drift of white.

No way to preserve this green for winter,

so I take it into me, dirt and all,

stuffing the leaves into my mouth.

I take in the green and the diamonding dew,

take in the golden light,

take in the sound of the river

and the growing shadows.

There are moments I understand

what blessing is. In this moment,

it looks exactly like what is.







