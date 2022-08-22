Like a pale blue ribbon,

soft and lovely,

your words are woven

through the nest that has held me

since the merciless shot of loss.

Your poems meet me again and again

with their open eyes

and their open hands.

They say, Rest here,

sweetheart. I understand.

You, with your pilgrim heart,

your insistence on devotion,

you have cradled me

with your honesty.

Long before I knew

I needed to be saved,

your words found me,

stitched through me with love

as if that is what words are for.

*

Dear friends, here is where you can find out more about the remarkable Gregory Orr.

And here is where you can find one of his poems that has saved me in the past year.