



What were you doing when you last felt content?

—Ada Limón





And there, beneath the white tent,

beneath the blue sky, beneath the stars

I could not see, while spinning somewhere

inside a spiral galaxy, I closed my eyes

and let the sound of flute and piano find me,

an Irish song meant to be played with a wee lilt,

though the tune itself knew something of loss,

and I felt my lungs swell and my heart expand

felt my spine straighten and my soles ground,

and I floated inside the music, stunned and surprised

by the vibrant inheritance of being alive. I hummed

with full cellular resonance and then, I was crying—

a warm spilling of tears—for what?

for beauty? for loss? for living with both in one breath?

What was it the tears meant? Oh friends,

as I felt it all with no attempt to push it away,

I was wildly, alively content.



