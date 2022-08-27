





An hour means nothing

to this rivulet

unbraided from the stream.

To the towering spruce,

what’s a day?

What know these red cliffs

of a week? A month?

To the deep meadow,

what’s a year?

But for those who give themselves over

to the wind-kissed field,

the quiver of grass,

the great rise of Mount Abrams

and the quieting,

for those who linger on this timeless land,

a moment could mean everything.

