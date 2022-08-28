Finnish: The feeling when you are going to get drunk home alone in your underwear—with no intention of going out. (pronounced CAHL-sahr-ree-CAN-neet)







Let’s say a woman worked in the garden all day

pulling up old kale and bolted chard and harvesting

potatoes and garlic and onions, and let’s say

her whole evening plan is to stay home

and shower and not get dressed,

and sip on a glass of wine, or whiskey

until she is sweetly light-headed,

well, wouldn’t it be lovely if there were a word

to describe her aspirations? A word

she could write in her calendar to be sure

no other loud plans swooped in. A word

she could say if her friends called and asked

what was happening tonight. And if

no one should call, she could say it to herself

for the joy of saying it—Kalsarikännit—

as she toasted the air, clinking her glass

against all that isn’t there.

And the wind on her skin, so brisk.

And the wine, so heady, so dry.





