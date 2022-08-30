





Not that the sorrow became smaller.

Not that I stashed it away.

Not that I moved through it.

More like a spaciousness grew,

as if the lens of life had been zoomed in tight

and slowly, slowly it widened.

Or as if I’d been cupping my hands

around something precious

and finally I trusted I could open my hands

and that precious thing would not fly away—

or perhaps it would, and I would still be fine.

All I know is today, I feel it,

an inner vastness, a capaciousness,

an ability to breathe, to be opened,

as if my own back has turned

into a window. As if my heart

has become clear sky.

