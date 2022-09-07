Gentle is time to be gentle.

—Ole Dalby, private correspondence





Gentle is time to be gentle,

he writes, and I let myself

fall into the cadence of his words



the way as a girl I once dreamt

I could fall into a cloud—

something soft beyond soft,



something infinitely calm.

Gentle is time to be gentle,

he writes, and though



my mind struggles to decipher it,

my body instantly nestles

into the tenderness of it,



as if he has wrapped each word

in cumulonimbus, as if gentleness

is the only obvious path, as if I, too,



might offer such gentleness

to someone else with words

spun of nimbostratus, with syllables



of cirrus, with thoughts as cushiony

as the clouds we once drew as kids,

those clouds we once lived in



before we were told we could not.





