For the last few years, my wonderful friend Christie Aschwanden and I have been co-hosting a podcast on creative process, Emerging Form. We took a short break this summer, but we returned this week with an episode in which we talk about the past year and how creative practice has helped us in a time of uncertainty and trauma. To listen to this episode (episode 70), you can find our podcast on any popular podcast site (spotify, apple podcasts, etc), or here. https://emergingform.substack.com/p/episode-70-checking-in-one-year-later#details

We are, in specific, responding to a podcast recorded a year ago in which we speak about Christie’s father’s stroke and my son’s death by his own hand. That episode (Episode 50) can be found here. https://emergingform.substack.com/p/episode-50-creativity-in-times-of#details

We just found out that that episode, 50, has made Emerging Form a finalist for the International Women’s Podcast Awards. Winners are announced September 29, 2022.

The main episodes are always free. If you become a member you also get bonus content every other week–for instance, this week, I will be doing a bonus episode on using metaphor as tool for meeting grief.