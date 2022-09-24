





Her smile was clear sky, was green grass,

was slender stream of waterfall.

Her smile said, You are welcome here.

Her smile said, You are not alone.



She waved to me as I climbed the hill

to sit by the grave of my son and she offered

to water the flowers I’d brought from the garden.

Her offer was pink snapdragon, was orange marigold,

was golden calendula. Her offer said,

There are some things we can do.

Her offer said, I see you.



Thank you, I said. Thank you

for taking care of this place.

I looked around at the trim lawn,

the lovely, well-cared for space

where we bring our dead.

She shrugged and smiled and said,

We love Finn, and backed away,

her right hand pressed to her heart,

her eyes embracing mine.



There are moments so flooded with tenderness

every wall around our heart collapses

from the beauty of it,

and we are left wet and trembling, like newborns.

There are moments when we are so naked

love enters us completely, shakes us from within

and wrecks us, and there,

in the rubble of our defenses

we fall so deeply in love with life,

with the goodness of people,

we are remade.



When I left, she blew me a kiss.

I caught it. Twelve hours later,

I still cradle that kiss in my hand.





