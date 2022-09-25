





In Gaelic, they have a phrase that means

the shadows cast on the moorland

by clouds moving across the sky

on a bright and windy day.

Though I did not know

this phrase before today,

I have lived it.

Though I cannot pronounce this phrase,

my heart is a moorland.

I have come to love

the musky scent of heather,

the sweet scent of gorse,

the theater of dark and light.

It is beautiful there,

open and spare

and so very alive,

and for a tall soul,

there is nowhere,

nowhere to hide.

