





In the middle of the night

in a tiny well-lit kitchen

in the middle of a city

known for violence,

my father spent hours

combing my hair

looking for nits,

meticulously pulling through

the toxic shampoo.

The hours passed

with tenderness.

I was grateful then,

but could not know

how sweetly I would come to recall

his patient hands, his quiet devotion,

his exhaustion, my exhaustion,

could not know how

years later I would treasure

those dark hours

when the sirens

blared through the window glass

and hour after hour

came to pass.

