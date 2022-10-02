



How do we live at the traumatic center of death and life?

—Rabbi Irwin Kula, Original Thinkers Festival 2022





A single moment contains

the scent of warm pumpkin pie

and the gravedigger’s spade,

the splatter of blood

and the smooth honeyed flesh of mango.

Did we ever believe we would live

this life unscathed?

Oh, the stab of loss

and the clean, mineral perfume of rain.

Oh, the ache of loss

and the deep golden sunflowered yes.

Oh, the carving of loss

and the sweet subtle tang of apples in fall.

Oh, the ache, oh, the ache,

oh, the beauty, the loss,

oh, the beauty, the loss, oh, the beauty.

