





Sometimes a memory arrives

with its own soundtrack—

in this case a woman’s choir

repeating again and again the words

deep peace. Sometimes a memory

comes with instructions for locations,

for instance: Best remembered

while walking alone in autumn leaves.

Or perhaps: Don’t remember

while on the phone with an insurance agent.

Sometimes a memory asks you to feed it.

It asks for ice cream, for chai tea,

for black bean soup. It asks to feast

on hours of undivided time.

Sometimes a memory convinces you

it is more than a memory. Proves

it is a part of you. Like breath.

Like tears. Like skin. Like your heart.

