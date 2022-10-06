



This morning I wake and my body

is a concert hall still echoing

the beauty of the night before—

like the morning after the symphony

when the theater walls and

the red velvet curtains still remember

the swell, the strings, the silence

before the applause. Oh,

how I love my body on these mornings.

I linger in the sheets, my eyes closed,

my arms flung over my head,

my belly soft as I open myself to memory.

It’s fleeting, it’s flirty, it’s there,

then it’s not. What was symphonic

is now a mere echo of what was—

as if everyone left, but the drummer

is still there alone on stage,

beating out a tempo, complex,

but true. Hello heart. Hello heart.

Was it really just a dream?

The melody escapes me,

but I swear I still hear the rhythm.

