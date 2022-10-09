



So I light a candle

and though I am hundreds

of miles from you,

I say your name

into the flame—

your name

and the name

of your beloved

who is gone—

these the only

syllables worth saying.

Then I hold silence for you

the way the earth

holds the ocean,

the way a canyon

holds wind,

the way a broken heart

holds another

broken heart.

