

for Merry Stoll





I loved those Sundays

when I, a teenage girl,

would climb the stairs

to the church choir loft

where my grandmother and I

would sing hymns side by side.



God, I loved her voice,

rich with vibrato and conviction,

loved her wide warble—

not a pure note,

yet wholly in tune.



Of all the selves I have been,

I cherish that girl

who knew to the core

she was lucky

to sit beside such a woman.



She didn’t yet know

nothing lasts forever,

she only knew

how she loved those moments,

their voices weaving together,

their bodies leaning into each other

like two notes grateful to be sung.

